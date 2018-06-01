Jose Lambiet

Zaza Pachulia sells Bay Harbor Islands condo at a loss

The Golden State Warriors won Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night, but Warriors center Zaza Pachulia has been a two-time loser as of late.

He wasn’t even on the bench despite averaging 14 minutes a game during the regular season. And he unloaded his Miami area condo at a loss.

Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia.
The 34-year-old tall head recently sold his penthouse at the Carroll Walk condo building on Bay Harbor Islands for $1.13 million – 14 years after he bought it for $1.33 million, according to real estate records.

Pachulia, who was originally drafted by the Orlando Magic before spending his glory years with the Atlanta Hawks, had made a vacation home in the four-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in the off-season for years.

It was listed originally for $1.5 million in 2014 and it steadily decreased since. The buyer was a shell company based in Panama.

