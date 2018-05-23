Former Miami Dolphin loses $1 million in Fort Lauderdale home sale

Former Miami Dolphins star Ndamukong Suh was in such a hurry to get out of the Fort Lauderdale real estate market he just took a steep loss on his canal-front mansion.
Broward County records show Suh, now a nose tackle with the Los Angeles Rams, sold his house at 17171 Middle River Dr. in the Coral Ridge area for $5.85 million.
With real estate commissions and fees, he lost more than $1 million on a house he bought for $6.5 million when he was signed by the Fins in 2015.
And the price it finally fetched was nearly $1.5 million less than what he listed the house for earlier this year, when it became clear the Dolphins wanted to unload Suh and his fat salary.
Listing agent Julie Jones-Bernard declined to comment because of a strict confidentiality agreement with Suh. But she did say the waterfront market in Fort Lauderdale is “extremely active.”
“There is a shortage of homes with a moving architecture,” she said. “The nicer-quality residences are selling.”
In the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Suh’s case, his six-bedroom, 11,000-square-foot mansion went for a relatively low price, but it sold in less than three months.
The buyers were identified as Ryan and Liliana Collison, both in their early 30s. They didn’t respond to a text message requesting their comment.
The house boasts 100 feet on the South Fork Middle River which, after meandering through the city, leads to the Atlantic Ocean; a large gym; wine room; and expansive rooftop terrace, according to the listing.
Suh recently signed with the Rams after three seasons with the Dolphins, where he had a six-year, $114 million deal.
Comments