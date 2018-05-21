The Rock stars, produces and now sells tickets to his latest hit movies

Smart guy, Dwayne Johnson.
The 46-year-old is grabbing at least $20 million to star in a movie these days.
His production company bankrolls some of his biggest films, adding the income of a producer to that of actor.
And The Rock now stands to make a mint from movie-ticket sales.
Yep, direct-ticket sales.
Triple-dipping Johnson, who lives in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Southwest Ranches, and his ex-wife and neighbor Dany Garcia just became investors and board members of the startup movie app Atom Tickets, the company announced Monday.
Together, Johnson and Garcia already co-own Seven Bucks Productions, which now makes The Rock’s latest movies, including "Jumanji" and "Baywatch."
On the Atom Tickets board, Johnson and Garcia, who’s married to Johnson’s trainer Dave Rienzi, join filmmakers Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams and Tyler Perry.
"My main objective is to deliver entertainment that the world can enjoy,” Johnson said in a statement issued by the Santa Monica, California, company. “We want this unforgettable experience to extend beyond just the film itself and start as soon as the ticket is purchased. Coming aboard with Atom Tickets creates an opportunity for us to add even greater value to the movie-going event. We are not only deepening the connection with our fans … but also revolutionizing the business of ticket buying as a whole.”
So, what does Atom Tickets do that the others don’t?
The app is supposed to help moviegoers buy tickets to reserved seats without having to stand in line but also alert a theater’s concession stand to start prepare food and drinks for the app users before arrival.
There’s also a social media component in which the app invites friends to attend the same movie at the same time in the same theater.
