Pro baseball player drops asking price $1 million for Beach penthouse

Cleveland Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso listed his swanky Miami Beach duplex penthouse for sale on Thursday for $1 million less than what he listed it three years ago.
Alonso, 31, now wants $1.99 million for the 1,556-square-foot crib atop the avant-garde Mei Condo building at 5875 Collins Avenue, according to real estate listings.
Incidentally, it’s not the first time Alonso is trying to get rid of the thing. In late 2015, the baller wanted $2.975 million for it. It was reduced several times and lingered on the market until he de-listed it in the fall.
Among the most desirable features are the views of the ocean and downtown Miami from balconies on both levels atop the 21-floor building.
Miami-Dade County records show he bought the two-bedroom palace in the sky in 2013 for $1.4 million.
Alonso's rags-to-riches story started when he defected from Cuba with his family in 1996 and settled in Miami. He played college ball at the U for three seasons and starred in the college world series as a freshman. He was just inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame.
As a pro, Alonso was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds before playing for the San Diego Padres, Oakland As, Seattle Mariners and Cleveland this season.
His current two-year contract is estimated to be worth $16 million.
“When I first moved to Miami I fell in love with the beach,” Alonso said in a statement. “This penthouse reflects my dream of the Miami lifestyle.”
The listing agent is Jeff Miller with Brown Harris Stevens.
Comments