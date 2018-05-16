Hear the 911 domestic call by PGA golfer Lucas Glover and wife Krista

With children heart-wrenchingly crying in the background, PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator several times Saturday night during their fight over his lackluster performance at The Players Championship, which ended with Krista’s arrest, and authorities just released a recording of the phone calls.
Krista, 36, made the first call to emergency services shortly before 7:30 p.m.
The former U.S. Open champion Lucas had just returned to the family’s rented home on the grounds of the TPC Sawgrass golf course in Ponte Vedra Beach after failing to make the secondary cuts — and his wife allegedly greeted him with insults like “loser” and “p---y.”
Things got physical with Lucas’ mother allegedly stepping in, and Krista called 911.
“I’ve been attacked by my mother-in-law,” Krista told the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatcher. “Now she locked herself in the room. She attacked us.”
According to the audio, from which personal information was redacted, the original call was dropped.
The 911 operator called the cellphone back after alerting sheriff’s deputies on patrol, and this time, Lucas picked up.
Sounding calm and composed, he described himself as “the husband” and “the sane one from the bunch.”
“My wife has gone crazy,” Lucas can be heard telling the dispatcher. “My wife is trying to blame it on my mother, which is not the case at all.”
When asked if the family needed fire rescue to treat injuries, Lucas said: “Nah, I don’t think anybody needs to come out here.”
But when the operator told him deputies were on the way, Lucas responded: “When the deputies get here, they need to talk to the male. That would be me, because these other two are out of their heads.”
The operator then asked him to put Krista back on the phone, but he refuses at first: “She’s going to lie to you, that’s why I answered the phone.”
Lucas then relents and fetches his wife.
With the sound of their two children crying, Krista returned to the phone and says: “We‘re not having a great time tonight, unfortunately.”
Krista hung up when the dispatcher asked for her name.
After the deputies arrived, Krista, 36, was arrested and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest. If found guilty, she could face up to one year in jail on each misdemeanor count.
Both Lucas and his mother, 62-year-old Hershey Glover, suffered visible but minor injuries in the altercation, mostly lacerations both claimed they sustained when Krista hit them.
According to court papers, Lucas told deputies how “when he plays a bad round of golf, Krista proceeds to start an altercation with him and telling him how he is a loser and a p---y, how he needs to fire everyone, and how he’d better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see the kids again,” the report reads.
At The Players Championship, Glover started the tournament well on Thursday, finishing just two strokes behind the leaders. He started losing ground to the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose on Friday, and by Saturday afternoon, he was cut.
The 38-year-old golfer, best known for his 2009 win at the U.S. Open and the 2011 win at the Wells Fargo Open, did tell deputies his wife had been drinking all day.
