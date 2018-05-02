Chris Bosh drops price more than $2 million on Miami Beach house

The price of former Miami Heat center Chris Bosh’s Miami Beach house has been dropping like, well, Bosh’s clutch three pointers once did.
Bosh, who was forced to curtail his career after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs in 2015, has been trying to sell the behemoth on the bay since November.
Until this week, the price tag was $18 million.
With Bosh spending most of his time in the Los Angeles area, however, the modern architecture of 6396 N. Bay Rd. hasn’t exactly had well-heeled buyers running through the gate.
Anyone with $15.95 million can now snag the 11,700-square-foot waterfront property!
And Bosh shouldn’t take the price drop personally. It’s the market!
“The bull market in real estate has ended,” said Ben Moss, a high-end realtor who has seen the house but isn’t the listing agent. “There’s a two- to three-year supply of inventory, especially in the luxury market. Sellers that really want to sell need to be realistic. And buyers are aware they can be patient because every week, they are seeing more houses hit the market.”
Said Diane Lieberman, Bosh's listing agent: "It's not like Chris is in a hurry to sell. But like anyone else who has a house on the market, he wants to sell it. He no longer lives here."
A two-time championship winner with teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade and 11-time All Star, Bosh bought the property in September 2012 for $12.3 million.
The resort-style home was custom-built in 2009 with a gourmet kitchen, ultra-high ceilings that easily accommodated Bosh’s 6-foot-11 frame, hurricane windows and doors, courtyard garden, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, an elevator and a guest house.
The home boasts 11,709 square feet of living area on a half-acre lot. The backyard has a dock with 100 feet of waterfront space.
Wade’s crib is 13 doors south. It’s easy to recognize: It’s got a gray-and-neon basketball court in the front.
Comments