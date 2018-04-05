South Florida condos worth $4 million may be up for grabs in Giuliani divorce

The pending divorce of Rudy Giuliani, the man who became America’s Mayor after the 9/11 attack on New York City, could set up a legal battle for his two South Florida properties.
Giuliani, 73, a 2008 candidate for president, and his third wife, the former Judith Nathan, 63, own two condos worth an estimated $4 million in Palm Beach, according to local property records.
And in an interview with the New York Post yesterday after Judith filed for divorce in Manhattan after 15 years of marriage, Giuliani threw down the gauntlet, saying: “We will have to divide our properties.”
The couple bought their first Palm Beach condo in 2004, after they rented a vacation home in Broward County’s Lighthouse Point for a while. Since then, they have been highly visible on the Palm Beach social scene.
They are spotted at charity galas several times a week or at local restaurants.
In February 2017, this reporter ran into them at the $1,000-per-person Everglades Foundation gala.
At the time, things didn’t seem cloud-free for them. The Republican mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001 was sauntering from table to table to press the flesh. Judith sat alone at their table.
As both Rudy and Judith are equally enamored with the island’s scene, it may be tough to split up their real estate.
The 2004 condo, located in the aging Palm Beach Towers on Cocoanut Row, is estimated to be worth $600,000. The 1,272-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
In 2010, as Giuliani’s private law businesses and consulting firms thrived, he and Judith upgraded to another condo at the fancier Southlake on the Intracoastal side. The 2,000-square-foot apartment with three bedrooms and three bathrooms set them back $1.4 million, cash.
According to real estate websites, that condo is now estimated to be worth $3.3 million.
His marriage with Judith was the former federal prosecutor’s third attempt at marital bliss.
Giuliani married his second cousin, then left her after 14 years for former WSVN-Channel 7 anchor Donna Hanover.
Hanover left Miami in 1982 after two years on the job so that she could be with Giuliani in New York. They subsequently had two children and were married for 18 years.
Rudy met Judith in 1999 and reportedly became involved with her while still married to Hanover. In 2000, he announced their divorce in a press conference without telling Hanover in advance.
