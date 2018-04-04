Billy Joel holds open house for his Manalapan mansion

After watching his Palm Beach County house lose value on the market for more than two years, rocker Billy Joel is doing what all home buyers in his shoes end up having to do: He’s having open houses.
And Thursday’s is catered by Boca Raton’s fancy Private Chef Services.
Don’t get in your car and schlep north to 1920 S. Ocean Blvd. in Manalapan just yet.
Never miss a local story.
The Piano Man’s open house — noon to 3 p.m. — is not for everyone.
“It’s just for brokers,” says listing agent Pascal Liguori employee Lisa Coogan. “It’s the first brokers’ open house on this property. We’re preparing for a buyers’ open house next month.”
Drastic measures for a tough luxury housing market in the wake of sweeping tax changes.
The singer of “Allentown” and “Miami 2017” has been trying to unload his beachside property in Manalapan since November 2015.
He first listed the 10,000-square-foot mansion for $20 million just a year and a half after he bought it for $11.8 million, according to real estate records.
Now, he wants $16.9 million for it.
In May 2014, Joel also bought an adjacent two acres for $6.5 million. That vacant lot is also for sale, for $8.9 million, down from $9.5 million.
Until recently, Joel was a huge fan of Florida waterfront.
He lived on La Gorce Island in Miami Beach for eight years, starting in 2006. He sold that mansion in 2013 for $14 million.
Since then, he’s been looking inland.
In February, we were first to tell you Billy Joel spent $3.5 million on a ranch in Wellington where Alexis Roderick, his fourth wife, now keeps her show-jumping horses.
Comments