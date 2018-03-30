More Videos

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez 156

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez

Pause
Documentary features saga of convicted mob killer and nightclub owner Chris Paciello 69

Documentary features saga of convicted mob killer and nightclub owner Chris Paciello

Two shot in Valero Gas Station in Northwest Miami-Dade 66

Two shot in Valero Gas Station in Northwest Miami-Dade

Baby buffalo roams the plains of South Dakota 60

Baby buffalo roams the plains of South Dakota

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5 306

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door 199

Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door

Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police' 272

Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police'

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions 176

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

Police-involved shooting closes U.S. 1 into the Florida Keys 106

Police-involved shooting closes U.S. 1 into the Florida Keys

Lewis Brinson on first game as Miami Marlin 43

Lewis Brinson on first game as Miami Marlin

Discovery’s cable TV offshoot channel Investigation Discovery is set to premiere on Monday a new episode of its well-documented true-crime series “Vanity Fair Confidential,” about the saga of convicted mob killer and nightclub owner Chris Paciello. Discovery
Discovery’s cable TV offshoot channel Investigation Discovery is set to premiere on Monday a new episode of its well-documented true-crime series “Vanity Fair Confidential,” about the saga of convicted mob killer and nightclub owner Chris Paciello. Discovery

Jose Lambiet

Beach club owner — and convicted killer — to be featured in TV documentary

By Jose Lambiet

jose@gossipextra.com

March 30, 2018 01:51 PM

Discovery’s cable TV offshoot channel Investigation Discovery is banking on Miami Beach nostalgia to lure viewers on a slow night — the good old days when real celebs hung out in nightclubs occupied by mobsters and locals with too much money.

The station is set to premiere a new episode 7 p.m. Monday of its well-documented true-crime series “Vanity Fair Confidential,” this show detailing the saga of convicted mob killer and nightclub owner Chris Paciello.

Among the highlights is a rare TV interview with former Miami Beach detective Andrew Dohler, who went undercover as a dirty cop to befriend Paciello and then catch him plotting to have a rival whacked, bribing police and associating with high-level Mafia figures.

Within weeks of Dohler’s involvement, Paciello was arrested by the FBI and charged with murder, racketeering and robbery.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Chris was a guy you could hang out with,” Dohler says in the show. “He was a very, very nice guy. But if he didn’t like you, different story. He had that mean streak in him.”

The episode was inspired by a long-form story about Paciello that appeared in the July 2000 Vanity Fair issue, titled “Chris Paciello’s Disco Inferno.”

In time, Paciello was convicted in the killing of a Staten Island housewife but flipped on fellow mobsters and was released from federal custody into a witness protection program.

Anonymity didn’t sit well with the man, however, and Paciello returned to the area in 2011.

He has opened several new late-night hangouts since, including Rockwell Miami on Washington Avenue and FDR Lounge at the Delano hotel. And he now lives in an $800,000-condo at The Meridian in Miami Beach.

The show, however, focuses on the late 1990s, when Paciello dated Madonna and sitcom star Sofia Vergara, and muscled his way to the top of the nightclub heap with the legendary club Liquid while making the once down-and-out Miami Beach into a worldwide party destination.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez 156

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez

Pause
Documentary features saga of convicted mob killer and nightclub owner Chris Paciello 69

Documentary features saga of convicted mob killer and nightclub owner Chris Paciello

Two shot in Valero Gas Station in Northwest Miami-Dade 66

Two shot in Valero Gas Station in Northwest Miami-Dade

Baby buffalo roams the plains of South Dakota 60

Baby buffalo roams the plains of South Dakota

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5 306

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door 199

Alarm alerts woman to snake on her front door

Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police' 272

Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police'

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions 176

Facebook privacy: Three lessons on data, apps and taking precautions

Police-involved shooting closes U.S. 1 into the Florida Keys 106

Police-involved shooting closes U.S. 1 into the Florida Keys

Lewis Brinson on first game as Miami Marlin 43

Lewis Brinson on first game as Miami Marlin

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez

View More Video

About Jose Lambiet

Jose Lambiet

@GossipExtra

Jose Lambiet covers celebrities from Palm Beach to Miami Beach. He runs gossipextra.com and writes celebrity columns for the Miami Herald.