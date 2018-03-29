Kathie Lee Gifford wants $10.5 million for Key Largo home

“Today” co-host Kathie Lee Gifford is showing some serious patience with the house she listed in Key Largo for a whopping $10.5 million!
According to real estate records, the perky TV personality wants to unload 19 Card Sound Road in the Ocean Reef area of Key Largo.
She first listed it in the summer, but while there's been no taker, Gifford has not budged on the price.
Never miss a local story.
If the house goes for nearly that much, she stands to make a mint: She and her deceased husband, former New York Giants star and NFL TV play-by-play man Frank Gifford, bought the then-brand spanking new crib in 1998 for $3.9 million.
Frank was 84 when he passed away in 2015, leaving Kathie Lee with an eight-room, eight-bath mansion with nearly 12,000 square feet of air conditioned space on three floors.
That’s a lot of house, even for someone with a big personality!
Kathie Lee, 64, has made it crystal clear she lives there over the years.
She took “Today” co-host and Boca Raton part-timer Hoda Kotb to the property for on-air segments in 2013 and occasionally tweets breathtaking sunset photos from the patio.
Waterside views are no doubt the biggest selling point. The main floor features a master suite with a sweeping northwest view on the water. And rounding out the space are both formal and informal eating areas and a custom kitchen.
Other amenities include a fire pit, pool, spa and even a baby grand piano from where, one could imagine, Gifford serenades guests with her catalog of faith-based songs.
There’s an outdoor terrace, private deck and a personal gym. Included in the sale price are golf carts and jet skis.
Gifford is best known for her 15-year-stint with co-host Regis Philbin on “Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee.”
She has been hosting the “Today” fourth hour since 2008.
Comments