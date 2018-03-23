With baby on the way, Erik Spoelstra and his wife needed more space, so here’s what they did

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and his pregnant wife recently moved into a new house in Coral Gables.
But shh, no one’s supposed to know.
According to cross-referenced property records, Spo and wife Nikki now live in a cool six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property in the Coral Gables Riviera section of The City Beautiful.
The 6,800-square-foot crib on Granada Boulevard, just south of South Dixie Highway, went for $4.4 million a year ago in a sale to a trust set up by Coral Gables attorney Dan P. Heller and named Estella Trust Agreement.
Never miss a local story.
The trust took out a 30-year, $3 million mortgage for the purchase, property records show.
“To my knowledge, Mr. Spoelstra did not purchase that home,” Heller said.
Technically, he is right.
Spo and his former cheerleader wife, however, are likely to be the ones controlling the trust.
Of South Florida’s numerous celebrity-owned properties, Spo’s new crib is an attention grabber.
It’s not your sprawling McMansion destined to appeal to, say, the likes of actor Dwayne Johnson or boxer Floyd Mayweather.
And the coach and his former Miami Heat cheerleader wife had to wait for major alterations to be completed on the 1953 house, according to notices of commencement, including a new roof.
But by any standards, the result is comfy.
Built on a canal that reaches Biscayne Bay through Sunrise Harbor, the house came with a unique 1,200-square-foot coral stone boathouse.
And it makes sense the basketball couple needed bigger digs.
On Spo’s 47th birthday in November, Nikki announced she was expecting their first child.
Comments