Being nice to ‘The Rock’s’ dad pays off for car salesman

Rookie Ed Morse Sawgrass Cadillac salesman Shawn Burnett says he treated a strapping but anonymous older gentleman who came into the showroom earlier this week “like I’d treat my own father.”
And that paid off.
The tall, built senior with a cane was Rocky Johnson, father of wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
And it so happens the star of “Jumanji” and HBO’s “Ballers” series had told his dad to buy something nice.
$100,000 nice!
“I didn’t know who he was for the longest time,” Burnett said of former wrestler Rocky Johnson’s visit on Monday. “We were just talking about things, life, not even cars.”
The 73-year-old, retired Davie employee and long ago wrestling star then told Burnett that he had hip replacement surgery and needed a bigger car to stretch out.
So the discussion moved on to Cadillac’s big SUVs.
In the end, the elder Johnson settled on a black, $100,000 extended Escalade ESV.
Not a bad sale for Burnett, who started at the Sunrise dealership two months ago.
“Eventually, Mr. Johnson got his son on the phone and I did a few nice things for them. The Rock wanted a gold bow on the car and stuff like that,” Burnett said.
While he wired cash to the dealership, the actor had Burnett and his dad pose for a photo next to the fancy wheels — and used the shot for a lengthy Facebook posting that got 1,308 shares and 82,000 views.
“Business picked up,” Burnett said about the exposure. “I’m getting calls from people in New York and all over the place.”
And The Rock’s FB musings seemed heartfelt, too.
It read: “My pops just had his hip replaced and called me and said ‘Hey, Mr. D, the surgeon really feels like I should have a bigger car since my hip rehab.’ I cut my dad off and just started laughing because I knew what he was hustling for. I said: ‘Say no more, I got you, just go down and pick out what you want.’
“Hey, my old man was a tough MF on me. He’d kick my ass from one side of the gym to the other for years. I hated it when I was a kid, but grateful for it as a man. My small way of saying thank you. Enjoy your new ride, Pops.”
