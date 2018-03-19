Former Fox host suing for sex harassment files claim against Roger Ailes’ estate

Sounds a little ghoulish, even for Fox News.
Andrea Tantaros, a former co-host of the afternoon news/entertainment fare “The Five,” has filed a claim in a Palm Beach County court against the probate estate of her former boss, deceased former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.
The thing about Tantaros’ claim is that it’s unclear how much money it could involve.
Tantaros wants to alert the judge in charge of administering Ailes’ ample fortune, including a $36 million-beachfront property in Palm Beach, that she’s in the midst of two lawsuits against Ailes, Fox and others for sexual harassment, retaliation, cyber-stalking and unauthorized surveillance.
The cases have yet to be dealt with in a New York City court, but just in case she wins, Tantaros wants to make sure she’ll have access to the money Ailes left his family when he died at age 77 on May 18 after a fall at his Palm Beach home.
Miami attorney Bruce Katzen, who filed the claim on Tantaros’ behalf, didn’t respond to several requests for comment.
Ailes’ widow (his third wife) has filed a petition to strike Tantaros’ claim, alleging that the time to file against Ailes’ estate ran out Nov. 15.
The judge has yet to rule.
Tantaros is one of a slew of women who claimed they were sexually harassed by Ailes and others at Fox throughout the 2010s.
Some of the women included now-NBC News star Megyn Kelly and former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who reportedly was paid $20 million to settle.
Tantaros accuses Ailes of sexual harassment and retaliation against her. She also claims Fox News had a closed-circuit in-office TV network that allowed Ailes to monitor offices, including ones where most Fox female talent disrobed daily before getting on-the-air.
Ailes resigned from Fox News in July 2016 after 20 years at the helm.
