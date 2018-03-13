Cops: Former weatherman bopped TV anchor wife with a Yeti mug

Former WPLG-Channel 10 weatherman Trent Aric was nabbed at his home in Fort Lauderdale Sunday morning and charged in a domestic violence incident involving his wife, current Local 10 morning anchorwoman Jacey Birch.
Aric, whose real name is Trent Aric Mong, 39, is facing one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He spent part of Sunday in the county slammer and was released on his own recognizance.
One condition of his release was that he not contact his wife.
Aric vanished from the TV station in May after predicting the weather there for 13 years. He posted his goodbyes on Facebook but didn’t go into the reasons for his departure.
Birch, 41, suffered bruises to her face and took Monday and Tuesday off from work at the ABC affiliate’s studios in Pembroke Park.
According to the police report, Aric and Birch were in his aging Chevy pickup truck in one of the sprawling parking garages of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he allegedly slugged Birch with a 30-ounce silver Yeti cup.
When tribal police responded, they found Birch sporting “major swelling on the right side of her forehead,” according to the incident report.
Cops eventually caught up to Aric at the couple’s home in the Knoll Ridge area of Fort Lauderdale and arrested him.
Court records show he has yet to hire an attorney. He didn’t respond to a request for comment left on his cellphone voice mail.
The incident surprised many colleagues after both spent years on social media portraying their relationship as the perfect marriage.
Aric and Birch met at the station, and their engagement on the set of the morning news in 2014 was aired on the WPLG website.
She gave birth to their only child in 2016, an event also covered by the station. Earlier that September week, Birch suffered a concussion in a car accident and spent several days at the hospital.
“We don’t comment on the personal lives of our employees,” News Director Bill Pohovey said when asked about the domestic violence incident. “But Jacey has our full support.”
