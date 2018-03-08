More Videos

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez 156

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez

Pause
Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic 30

Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Police searching for brazen vehicle arsonist caught on surveillance video 60

Police searching for brazen vehicle arsonist caught on surveillance video

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong. 143

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong.

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May 137

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Full recording of 911 calls made during Parkland school shooting 3020

Full recording of 911 calls made during Parkland school shooting

Parkland teacher on how he prepared students for gun control fight 63

Parkland teacher on how he prepared students for gun control fight

Rapper Rick Ross, 42, spent the weekend at the hospital after the March 1 medical episode. Davie Police Department
Rapper Rick Ross, 42, spent the weekend at the hospital after the March 1 medical episode. Davie Police Department

Jose Lambiet

‘Please help me,’ Rick Ross pal pleads in frantic 911 medical call

By Jose Lambiet

jose@gossipextra.com

March 08, 2018 04:30 PM

It took nearly 15 minutes for paramedics to reach rapper Rick Ross’s house in Davie last week as the porky entertainer suffered a medical episode that witnesses called “a seizure.”

Ross, 42, spent the weekend at the hospital after the March 1 incident at his $1.2 million home behind the gates of the Long Lake Ranches community.

And while it’s still unclear why the singer ended up on the floor of his bedroom drifting in and out of consciousness as a friend tried to help him, audio from two 911 calls released by Davie police show confusion ruled for long minutes while Ross vomited blood.

At 3:34 a.m., an unidentified friend of Ross first called 911 from inside the house.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“A friend of mine at his house and … we’re trying to wake him up,” the friend tells the 911 operator. “He’s breathing hard. His name’s William Roberts (Ross’s real name) and I need an ambulance ASAP.

“He was throwing up. I know he’s had seizures before. He took his medicine earlier but he’s not breaking right.”

For the next four minutes and 30 seconds — with Ross drifting in and out of consciousness — the caller tries to figure out Ross’ address and is unable to find it, causing a delay in the rescue response.

At one point, the out-of-breath male caller appears to leave the mansion to find mail in nearby mailboxes.

“I know it’s 1-0-3-9-8,” the caller says while walking fast, “but I don’t know what street this is. Please help me.”

He is finally able to blurt out the rest of the address, Laurel Road, and the ambulance crews start rolling.

Later in the call, Ross is said to be in a “cold sweat and breathing hard and shaking real bad” but seems to be conscious enough to sit up.

“He vomited light blood,” the caller tells the operator as rescue crews approach.

The caller tells Ross “you all right, help’s on the way.”

The singer of Hustlin’ and Aston Martin, Ross returned home from the hospital Monday after, according to published reports, he was hooked oxygen pump for parts of four days.

Ross has had a history of seizures. In 2011, he suffered two within six hours, forcing his private jet to land both times.

Ross, a former Miami-Dade County corrections officer, has battled obesity but he eventually shed 75 pounds from his 350 with exercise and better nutrition.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez 156

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez

Pause
Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic 30

Horse in South Beach nightclub gets spooked, causes panic

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Police searching for brazen vehicle arsonist caught on surveillance video 60

Police searching for brazen vehicle arsonist caught on surveillance video

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong. 143

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong.

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May 137

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Full recording of 911 calls made during Parkland school shooting 3020

Full recording of 911 calls made during Parkland school shooting

Parkland teacher on how he prepared students for gun control fight 63

Parkland teacher on how he prepared students for gun control fight

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez

View More Video

About Jose Lambiet

Jose Lambiet

@GossipExtra

Jose Lambiet covers celebrities from Palm Beach to Miami Beach. He runs gossipextra.com and writes celebrity columns for the Miami Herald.