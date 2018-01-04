Diane Magnum’s back in an anchoring gig

South Florida TV legend Diane Magnum, who co-anchored the main news shows for more than 20 years at WPLG-Channel 10 alongside Dwight Lauderdale before vanishing from the airwaves in 2008, is back on prime time.
Magnum, 60, whose real name is Diane Adam, is now handling weekend night anchoring duties at the CBS-owned WFOR-Channel 4.
Gossip Extra was told by a station insider that Magnum is there on a temporary basis as a day-rater.
The going rate for freelancers at the station is about $500 per day.
“I came back in early December,” Magnum said when she was reached by telephone Wednesday.
CBS4 also used Jennifer Herrera, a former longtime WPLG anchorwoman who left the business in 2014, for the same gig in November — but she seems to have been suddenly replaced by Magnum.
Herrera was unavailable for comment but told friends she didn’t really want to return to television on a permanent basis.
CBS4 News Director Liz Roldan didn’t respond to a request for comment on the game of musical anchor chairs.
So, why all the cloak and dagger stuff?
It could have something to do with full-time weekend anchor Vanessa Borge’s departure in October and the station’s unwillingness to discuss it.
A source close to Borge said the nine-year WFOR veteran, who was promoted to weekend anchor in September 2016, happened to have been in Los Angeles for a vacation when she was offered a tour of the studios of the CBS affiliate there, KCAL9.
While visiting, the story goes, Borge was asked to sit down with station officials for a full-fledged job interview.
Roldan got wind of it, and things went downhill for Borge when she returned to Miami.
Eventually, she was pulled off the anchor seat in late October. Tempers flared. Lawyers got involved, and Borge eventually quit.
Borge wouldn’t confirm the story but did say: “CBS4 offered me a three-year contract in October, but I thought it was time for me to move on after nine great years in Miami.”
Magnum’s weekend gig is said to be up in late February.
