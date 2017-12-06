Chris Bosh puts $18 million home on market, then delists property

Former Miami Heat superstar Chris Bosh put his Miami Beach house on the market for $18 million, according to MLS records.
A month later, Monday, the two-time world champion delisted the property at 6396 North Bay Road without selling, according to records.
And the Realtor who has the listing isn’t returning calls for comment.
The 6-foot-11 Bosh, 33, formed the starring trio of the championship Heat with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they played in four NBA finals.
Texas native Bosh had to sit the second half of the 2014-15 season when he was diagnosed with life-threatening blood clots in his lungs.
He played in the next season, but in early 2016, other clots in his legs forced him to sit. The Heat waived Bosh in July, after the NBA declared his blood condition a career ender.
As of late, Bosh has been spending more time in Los Angeles. In October, he was spotted at Los Angeles Lakers practices.
Bosh was lured by the Heat from the Toronto Raptors in the summer of 2010. By September that year, he had moved into the renovated North Bay Road property after plunking down $12.3 million cash.
The mansion has 11,700 square feet of living space, including six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a 100-foot dock and sweeping views of the Miami skyline.
