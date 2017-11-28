Ivana Trump’s ex turned himself in for DUI near Mar-a-Lago

Ivana Trump’s ex had a little too much fun at a party near Mar-a-Lago last year, according to recently discovered court papers.
Rossano Rubicondi, Ivana’s ex, turned himself in after driving drunk in his Mercedes-Benz SUV on Dec. 8, 2016.
According to the report, he called police on himself to report his own DUI. When police arrived on the scene, Rubicondi, 45, took a drink and asked to be put in jail.
Never miss a local story.
“He had slur (sic) speech and when he was walking towards my car he could not keep his balance,” the arresting officer wrote.
Rubicondi is the fourth of Ivana’s exes. They got married in April 2008 and divorced in 2009 but have remained romantically involved.
The Italian looker later pleaded guilty to a DUI and was given 12 months’ probation on condition he enroll in a DUI school.
“He stated he wanted to go to jail because he was drunk,” a Palm Beach County sheriff’s officer wrote.
“[H]e drank what appear (sic) to be an alcoholic drink out of a glass while I made contact with him,” wrote the cop.
When the sheriff’s officer asked him to take a roadside sobriety test, Rubicondi said he could not. “[He] just wanted me to take him to jail because he was drunk,” wrote the officer.
Rubicondi, 45, was arrested in Loxahatchee at 3 a.m. last December, but the case had never been reported.
He told the officer he had been drinking wine and vodka with friends.
“When I made contact with Mr. Rubicondi he had an obvious and strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from his person and face,” wrote the officer. “When he walked from his car to my car he was not stable. He kept moving side to side as he walked. When I told him to stand straight and put his hands on his side he could not do that either.”
A breathalyzer test showed his a blood-alcohol level was .140 — nearly twice the legal limit. Rubicondi was described as “very cooperative” in the police report.
After pleading guilty, he received 12 months’ probation and was ordered to enroll in a DUI school. He’s also not allowed to drink and was fined $543.50, had his license suspended for six months, and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Ivana, who is 23 years older than Rubicondi, married him at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach before 500 guests. The future President Donald Trump was present and she was given away by her sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. at the $3 million Midsummer Night’s Dream-themed ceremony.
Comments