When Jason and Katina Taylor made their divorce official in August 2015 in Key West, he promised to pay her $8.67 million as a lump-sum alimony payment.
When Jason and Katina Taylor made their divorce official in August 2015 in Key West, he promised to pay her $8.67 million as a lump-sum alimony payment. Miami Herald File
When Jason and Katina Taylor made their divorce official in August 2015 in Key West, he promised to pay her $8.67 million as a lump-sum alimony payment. Miami Herald File

Jose Lambiet

Jason Taylor, ex-wife end lawsuit. She had said he owed her $3.4 million

By Jose Lambiet

jose@gossipextra.com

November 27, 2017 03:14 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Miami Dolphins great Jason Taylor and ex-wife Katina Taylor have agreed to dismiss a lawsuit she brought against him earlier this year to enforce their 2015 divorce settlement.

Court papers don't show details of the agreement the torn lovebirds worked out. But in her complaint, Katina was adamant she wanted Jason to come up with $3.4 million she claimed he still owed her in alimony.

The Taylors made their divorce official in August 2015 in Key West, and Jason promised to pay Katina $8.67 million as a lump-sum alimony payment.

When she sued him in a Fort Lauderdale court earlier this year, however, Katina claimed he had shorted her by $3.4 million and she was unable to collect.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 43-year-old retired defensive end, by the way, is also paying $4,000 in support for their three children.

Because the original divorce agreement was reached in Monroe County, a notorious divorce filing spot for celebs who want to keep legal entanglements quiet, Katina was reduced to exposing their dirty laundry in Broward County in order to get paid.

She filed in June, just days before the big No. 99 was inducted into the NFL hall of fame.

Katina, 42, who happens to be the sister of former Taylor teammate Zach Thomas, and the 2008 “Dancing With The Stars” standout were married for 14 years.

More Videos

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Pause
Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

James Johnson about Heat’s strong finish against Bulls on Sunday 1:24

James Johnson about Heat’s strong finish against Bulls on Sunday

Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence 1:49

Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

  • How did Jason Taylor reach the NFL's Hall of Fame?

    A visual breakdown of how the Dolphin's Jason Taylor earned a spot in the NFL's Hall of Fame.

How did Jason Taylor reach the NFL's Hall of Fame?

A visual breakdown of how the Dolphin's Jason Taylor earned a spot in the NFL's Hall of Fame.

Eric Garland McClatchy

Katina’s lawyer didn’t return a call and email for comment. Jason’s spokesmen didn’t respond to an attempt to obtain his comment.

Court records show Jason didn’t hire a lawyer to take care of the matter.

Katina, however, meant business as her attorney started subpoenaing a slew of financial records from a dozen financial institutions, including Wells Fargo, Seaside Bank, Hapoalim Securities, Gibraltar Private Bank, National Bank of Florida, Bessemer Trust and Bank United.

They hoped the papers would show Jason had the money to finish paying but just didn’t want to.

Jason was scheduled to be deposed for several days last week when the case was settled.

Like Woody Allen and Mia Farrow once did in Manhattan, Jason and Katina now own separate houses across the man-made pound from one another in the Plantation development of The Enclave.

Taylor played for the Dolphins from 1997 until 2007. He returned to the Fins in 2009, and then in 2011 to end his career in the orange-and-teal.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 2:07

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Pause
Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 1:34

Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

James Johnson about Heat’s strong finish against Bulls on Sunday 1:24

James Johnson about Heat’s strong finish against Bulls on Sunday

Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence 1:49

Drone race: Human versus artificial intelligence

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

  • Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez

    Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez talks about returning to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the club's first World Series title and getting to know the late Jose Fernandez.

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez

View More Video

About Jose Lambiet

Jose Lambiet

@GossipExtra

Jose Lambiet covers celebrities from Palm Beach to Miami Beach. He runs gossipextra.com and writes celebrity columns for the Miami Herald.