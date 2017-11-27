Jason Taylor, ex-wife end lawsuit. She had said he owed her $3.4 million

Miami Dolphins great Jason Taylor and ex-wife Katina Taylor have agreed to dismiss a lawsuit she brought against him earlier this year to enforce their 2015 divorce settlement.
Court papers don't show details of the agreement the torn lovebirds worked out. But in her complaint, Katina was adamant she wanted Jason to come up with $3.4 million she claimed he still owed her in alimony.
The Taylors made their divorce official in August 2015 in Key West, and Jason promised to pay Katina $8.67 million as a lump-sum alimony payment.
When she sued him in a Fort Lauderdale court earlier this year, however, Katina claimed he had shorted her by $3.4 million and she was unable to collect.
The 43-year-old retired defensive end, by the way, is also paying $4,000 in support for their three children.
Because the original divorce agreement was reached in Monroe County, a notorious divorce filing spot for celebs who want to keep legal entanglements quiet, Katina was reduced to exposing their dirty laundry in Broward County in order to get paid.
She filed in June, just days before the big No. 99 was inducted into the NFL hall of fame.
Katina, 42, who happens to be the sister of former Taylor teammate Zach Thomas, and the 2008 “Dancing With The Stars” standout were married for 14 years.
Katina’s lawyer didn’t return a call and email for comment. Jason’s spokesmen didn’t respond to an attempt to obtain his comment.
Court records show Jason didn’t hire a lawyer to take care of the matter.
Katina, however, meant business as her attorney started subpoenaing a slew of financial records from a dozen financial institutions, including Wells Fargo, Seaside Bank, Hapoalim Securities, Gibraltar Private Bank, National Bank of Florida, Bessemer Trust and Bank United.
They hoped the papers would show Jason had the money to finish paying but just didn’t want to.
Jason was scheduled to be deposed for several days last week when the case was settled.
Like Woody Allen and Mia Farrow once did in Manhattan, Jason and Katina now own separate houses across the man-made pound from one another in the Plantation development of The Enclave.
Taylor played for the Dolphins from 1997 until 2007. He returned to the Fins in 2009, and then in 2011 to end his career in the orange-and-teal.
