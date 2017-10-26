Ex-Heat backup Stoudemire settles paternity suit

Former Miami Heater Amar’e Stoudemire retired from basketball last month.
Then, he settled a paternity lawsuit filed against him in Fort Lauderdale, family court records show.
The settlement is confidential and came seven months after Quynn Lovett, 36, asked a Broward County family court judge to affirm Stoudemire’s paternity of her 1-year-old daughter, Zoe Renee.
Lovett, a big-time Celtics fan who hails from Boston, also asked for permanent child support as well as full custody of the little girl.
The case embarrassed the 34-year-old retired bruiser, who’s been married to the mother of his four children since 2012.
The child’s age indicates Stoudemire and Lovett conceived her during the 2015-16 NBA season, when he played for the Heat.
“The terms [of the settlement] are confidential,” said Robin Buckner, Stoudemire’s lawyer. “I can’t comment.”
Lovett’s attorney didn’t return an email for comment.
Court papers show Stoudemire was shelling out $4,333 a month in temporary child support although Lovett claimed she wasn’t being paid regularly.
A Lake Wales native, Stoudemire said in court papers he was “informed of his paternity several months after the child was born.”
According to court documents, Lovett is unemployed and not seeking employment because she wants to focus on raising the child. Her 2016 income was $2,983, until Stoudemire started sending her money.
Stoudemire played for the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks before coming to the Heat, where he kept the bench warm for one season.
He played in the Israel league before retiring.
Stoudemire’s wedding to Alexis Welch on the rooftop of their Greenwich Village apartment in 2012 made tabloid news.
He once described her as a “passionate mother.”
Comments