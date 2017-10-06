You wouldn’t want to have to pay Trump’s security golf-cart bill

Reports indicate that President Donald Trump has racked up a staggering $137,505 golf cart bill to accommodate his Secret Service protection at his golf courses since taking office in January.
The figure includes a $61,960 contract for golf cart use at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The contract, signed on Sept. 29, covers cart service through late May 2018.
A contract that pricey and with that sort of longevity sends a clear message: Don’t expect the expensive Florida golfing weekends to stop in 2018.
Trump has been repeatedly reamed by critics for the cost to taxpayers of flying and maintaining his entourage to Mar-a-Lago through the colder months, and for security issues associated with the trips.
“There’s a question about how fast Trump is racking up bills that the taxpayers have to pay, which are largely trips to his hotels and his golf courses,” said Harrell Kirstein, the communications director for American Bridge, the liberal PAC that called attention to the spending.
Trump owns two other golf courses in Florida (“Trump National” courses in Jupiter and Doral) and a course in Bedminster, New Jersey, that he has frequently visited in recent months.
It’s worth noting Trump is not legally permitted to pay for any of the Secret Service’s needs for his protection out of his own pocket. He could certainly, however, limit the costly excursions, or display enough of a sense of optics to not continually patronize his own establishments.
Of course, the cart rentals are just the tip of the iceberg. Also related to Trump’s seeming addiction to golfing is another recent Secret Service contract, this one for the use of a portable luxury bathroom from Sanitary Solutions to the tune of $3,300. What’s more, his trip to Jersey City on Sunday to watch the Presidents Cup involved the installation and subsequent removal of bulletproof glass at a price tag of $15,600.
