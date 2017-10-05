Former party promoter Casares loving her Grove Isle condo

Former Miami Beach nightlife promoter Ingrid Casares has just spent a small bundle of cash on an apartment on Grove Isle, the tiny island off the mainland just south of the Rickenbacker.
Casares, 53, paid $840,000 for the two bedroom crib across the bridge from Coconut Grove in late July.
“I love Grove Isle because it’s a real island where I feel like I’m on vacation,” Casares tells us from her ninth-floor unit. “It’s also very private. The condo is worth much more than what I paid for it. It’s a real jewel.”
Casares is sharing the 1,800-square-foot home with her 17-year-old son, Nico. It came furnished with primo Art Deco but does carry a $1,500-a-month HOA fee.
“It’s got the amenities of a first class resort,” Casares said. “And I’ll end up making money.”
She ain’t kidding. Casares has a knack for flipping condos. Just last year, she sold her condo at the nearby Gables On The Green to tennis legend Mary Jo Fernandez for $970,000 — close to an 85 percent profit.
Known for her co-ownership of Miami Beach’s Club Liquid with convicted killer Chris Paciello in the late 1990s, Casares was the dark-haired pixie who was attached at the hip of Madonna, back when the singer lived in Miami.
These days, she promotes events at Gulfstream Park, including the televised high-stakes Pegasus World Cup in late January.
