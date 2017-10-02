Jose Lambiet

Jason Taylor’s day in court likely to be a long one

BY JOSE LAMBIET

jose@gossipextra.com

October 02, 2017 4:47 PM

Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor is gearing up for a disquieting October.

According to court papers, the big guy is set to be grilled by his ex-wife’s lawyer for hours Oct. 24 in a downtown Fort Lauderdale office.

And the unusual order that he show up for the deposition actually mentions the proceedings could go on for several days, and asks that Taylor be available “until the deposition is concluded.”

His ex’s attorney wants to know why Taylor hasn’t paid in full the $8.67 million he promised Katina Taylor when they secretly finalized their divorce in February 2015 in Key West.

And because the NFL hall of fame defensive end allegedly shorted his ex-wife of 14 years by $3.4 million, according to court papers, her lawyer subpoenaed financial documents from nearly a dozen financial institutions that hold Taylor’s investments, including Wells Fargo, Seaside Bank, Hapoalim Securities, Gibraltar Private Bank, National Bank of Florida, Bessemer Trust and Bank United. Katina and her peeps are hoping the papers will show Taylor has the money to finish paying but doesn’t want to.

Taylor, who also starred on “Dancing With The Stars” and now works as Sunday Night Football radio analyst for Westwood One, also has to show up with tons of tax returns, the court papers show.

Katina, mother of Taylor’s three children and sister of former Taylor teammate and friend Zach Thomas, sued the baller in June in a Broward court to enforce the Key West judgment and find Taylor in contempt of court.

Court records show Taylor has yet to hire a lawyer.

Katina’s lawyer isn’t returning calls for comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez 2:37

Former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me 3:30

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me
Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting 1:06

Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting

View More Video

About Jose Lambiet

Jose Lambiet

@GossipExtra

Jose Lambiet covers celebrities from Palm Beach to Miami Beach. He runs gossipextra.com and writes celebrity columns for the Miami Herald.