Jason Taylor’s day in court likely to be a long one

Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor is gearing up for a disquieting October.
According to court papers, the big guy is set to be grilled by his ex-wife’s lawyer for hours Oct. 24 in a downtown Fort Lauderdale office.
And the unusual order that he show up for the deposition actually mentions the proceedings could go on for several days, and asks that Taylor be available “until the deposition is concluded.”
His ex’s attorney wants to know why Taylor hasn’t paid in full the $8.67 million he promised Katina Taylor when they secretly finalized their divorce in February 2015 in Key West.
And because the NFL hall of fame defensive end allegedly shorted his ex-wife of 14 years by $3.4 million, according to court papers, her lawyer subpoenaed financial documents from nearly a dozen financial institutions that hold Taylor’s investments, including Wells Fargo, Seaside Bank, Hapoalim Securities, Gibraltar Private Bank, National Bank of Florida, Bessemer Trust and Bank United. Katina and her peeps are hoping the papers will show Taylor has the money to finish paying but doesn’t want to.
Taylor, who also starred on “Dancing With The Stars” and now works as Sunday Night Football radio analyst for Westwood One, also has to show up with tons of tax returns, the court papers show.
Katina, mother of Taylor’s three children and sister of former Taylor teammate and friend Zach Thomas, sued the baller in June in a Broward court to enforce the Key West judgment and find Taylor in contempt of court.
Court records show Taylor has yet to hire a lawyer.
Katina’s lawyer isn’t returning calls for comment.
