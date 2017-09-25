Got half a million to spare? Rent Scottie Pippen’s Lauderdale home for a year

The sale of NBA legend Scottie Pippen’s canal-front home in Fort Lauderdale has been a saga only rivaled in twists and turns by his attempt to divorce his reality TV wife Larsa.
The house on Del Lago Drive in Harbor Beach has been on the market for seven years and has been offered for prices as varied as $16 million and $10.9 million (its latest price tag).
The 52-year-old now lives most of the time in Los Angeles while trying to patch things up with Larsa, and his Florida home is largely unused while it lingers on the market.
Here’s the latest: The Pip, who hasn’t really been that lucky in business since he accompanied Michael Jordan to six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls in 1990s, now wants to rent out the crib.
The cost to lead the baller's lifestyle: Try $40,000-a-month!
To be sure, there’s a lot of house at Pippen’s. The property he bought in 2000 for $1.3 million has six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and 10,500 square feet of space.
There’s also a regulation-sized basketball court, of course, and a dock large enough for a 200-foot yacht. There’s an infinity pool and a copy of Michelangelo painting on the ceiling in the foyer.
Still, finding someone to pay $500,000 for a year’s lease in Fort Lauderdale will be a tall order for Realtor Gilles Rais. Which might be why he’s not returning calls for comment.
The Pippens, meanwhile, might have to be back in Fort Lauderdale Nov. 2 for a divorce court hearing. Since the NBA retiree filed for divorce in October, the two have been back and forth on whether they want to stay married. As of today, they're still an item.
