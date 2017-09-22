Developer Pedro Martin buys luxury condo in the Grove

Developer Pedro Martin, who’s fighting in court a former mistress who he claims is trying to extort him, has just spent $4 million on a luxury condo for himself and his wife of 40 years, according to real estate records.
Martin, 68, founder of the developer Terra Group, and his wife Maria just bought a 15th floor unit with six bedrooms at Grove at Grand Bay in the heart of Coconut Grove.
The building is one of two towers designed to look like they’re twisting in the wind and built by the Martin family’s Terra Grove Communities. According to real estate websites, Martin’s new condo features 12-foot ceiling, an expansive balcony and almost 5,000 square feet of sheer luxury.
Pedro Martin made news earlier this year when he petitioned a Miami-Dade County court for an injunction against a mistress 27 years his junior, model Johanna Vibe Ener.
Martin accused Vibe Ener of trying to extort him to the tune of $5 million, cyberstalking and harassment. The detailed court action showed Vibe Ener had two children with Martin since they first met in New York City in 2009.
Both wife Maria and their adult children have known of Vibe Ener’s existence for several years, but an uneasy truce was broken in April when Vibe Ener became the target of the petition for injunction.
Martin wants a permanent injunction that would prevent her from reaching out to him and trying to meet him, and the case is still snaking its way through the court system.
