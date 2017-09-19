A man sued the Trump National Doral Miami, claiming a layer of ash caused him to slip and fall on a basketball court.
Jose Lambiet

Man sues Trump hotel in Doral after slipping in ashes

By Jose Lambiet

September 19, 2017 06:27 PM

In a strange lawsuit just filed against Trump National Doral Miami, a plaintiff claims hellacious fire that raged by the famous golf course produced an ash cover that caused him to slip and fall.

Say what?

A plaintiff identified only as Steven Friedman claims in a complaint recently filed with the Miami-Dade County court system he fell on the resort’s basketball court and injured himself.

Friedman blames a layer of ashes on the court for making the surface so slippery that he lost his balance.

The ashes, Friedman thinks, came from a fire pit that had been set up on the court hours before the alleged accident.

The lawsuit doesn’t provide details about why Friedman was at the resort when the accident allegedly occurred, in April 2014. And his lawyer, Judson Cohen, didn’t return a call for comment.

But if you believe the complaint, Friedman suffered pain and suffering and mental anguish and — of course — the “loss of the ability to earn money,” and he wants the president’s family business to pay for that.

Trump family lawyer Alan Garten didn’t respond to a text message requesting comment about the lawsuit. Trump National’s management company, Trump International Hotel Management LLC, has yet to respond to the complaint.

