Miami Heat sues Key Biscayne restaurant over promotion payments

While the Miami Heat players are busy preparing for the first preseason games in two weeks, the front office is busy suing people.
According to Miami-Dade County court records, the Heat just sued the owner of a well-known Key Biscayne restaurant who happens to be the heir of an Italian hospitality industry fortune.
The Heat, according to the complaint filed earlier this month, claim Cristoforo Pignata, owner of the upscale Crandon Boulevard Puntino Restaurant, failed to pay the team for $30,000 worth of promotions at last season’s games.
The breach-of-contract complaint shows Pignata signed a deal in which he agreed to pay the Heat $10,000 a month to promote the restaurant during games at the Triple A, on the Heat’s official website and in the game programs, in addition to being allowed to call the restaurant the Heat’s “official partner.”
The suit says Pignata allegedly paid for the first three months then quit. The Heat are trying to recoup money for promotions in early 2016, and the IOU is garnering 18 percent in interest.
Pignata didn’t return a call for comment made to the restaurant, which is known for its $60 pasta trio.
Pignata isn’t the only one getting sued by the three-time NBA champs for non-payment of promotions, by the way. The Heat are also suing Beauty Schools of America for non-payment of a similar arrangement.
Comments