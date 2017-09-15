Jose Lambiet

Here’s what Ryan Tannehill is doing with all that time on his hands

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn’t letting a season-ending knee injury keep him down.

With his teammates starting their regular season Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, the 29-year-old Texas product is playing house.

Literally.

According to Broward County records, Tannehill and wife Lauren just obtained a $1 million loan from UBS Bank, reportedly for some improvements to their already perfect home in the heart of the Fort Lauderdale canal district.

The usually careful couple, who recently had their first child, are taking a bit of a risk with an adjustable rate, 30-year loan, records show.

  • Ryan Tannehill walks off the field during practice

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill walks off the practice field on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, as QB Matt Moore works with the first team. New quarterback recruit Jay Cutler landed at Miami International Airport that morning.

Ryan Tannehill walks off the field during practice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill walks off the practice field on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, as QB Matt Moore works with the first team. New quarterback recruit Jay Cutler landed at Miami International Airport that morning.

Charles Trainor, Jr. Miami Herald Staff

The famously private Tannehill, who’s making $20 million a year while rehabbing his bum knee, isn’t talking, but a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said the Tannehills fell a tad tight in their 5,400-square-foot Colee Hammock crib — originally built with four bedrooms in 1981.

“We understand they’re going to make a lot of changes, including a larger main house,” the neighbor said. “It needed a few updates.”

The high-profile couple bought the property for $4.3 million just days after it came on the market in early 2015.

The house was uniquely designed by a disciple of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

