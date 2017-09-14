Lil Wayne sells Miami Beach crib. Guess what he got out of it?

Rapper Lil Wayne has not seen one red cent from the $10 million sale of his Miami Beach home in June.
And there’s zero chance he will.
The diminutive singer of “Lollipop” and “Blunt Blowin” has been spending this summer clearing millions of dollars in liens with the proceeds from the sale of his crib at 94 La Gorce Circle.
Just days after the sale to a trust fronted by West Palm Beach lawyer Dean Vegosen, Miami-Dade County records show, the 34-year-old Lil Wayne first cleared the $7.85 million mortgage he took out after the bought the place in 2011 for $11.6 million.
And the rest of the cash went straight into the pockets of Uncle Sam. Records also show Weezy, who was hospitalized in Chicago two weeks ago after he suffered a seizure, paid off a 2014 income tax lien for $868,079 in July.
Then, he wrote the IRS another check for $4,321,561 to square up unpaid levies for 2013.
And that was just a small part of the total tax bill: He still owes $8 million, give or take a few thou.
Word in the real estate biz, meanwhile, is that Weezy isn’t through with South Florida just yet.
He’s looking for a smaller place and, until he does, he renewed his Florida driver license, records show, using an office at 800 Brickell Ave. in downtown Miami as his address.
Weezy didn’t reply to a voice message and text asking for comment.
