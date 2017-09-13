Russian company that bought Trump Tower condo has ironic name

A Russian-born investor with a sense of irony just bought a condo in Sunny Isles Beach under the name Trump Real Estate Investments LLC.
While several investigations into suspected collusion between the winning presidential campaign of Donald Trump and Russia’s government are raging, the LLC just bought a beachside condo for $1.1 million at 15811 Collins Ave.
That property, by the way, is known as Trump Tower III.
The purchase of the 12th-floor apartment by Palm Beach Gardens-based Trump Real Estate Investments LLC was recorded two weeks ago with Miami-Dade County authorities.
Thing is: The buyer’s company has nothing to do with the president.
Records show the LLC’s owner is Ilia Mogilevsky, 40, a businessman who was born in Russia and buys distressed luxury properties throughout South Florida.
Mogilevsky isn’t responding to requests to discuss his recent purchase and the name of his company. But his lawyer said Mogilevsky just decided to name the company that now owns the three-bedroom condo after the president because he likes the name.
“There’s no problem with using the Trump name for something like this,” said Les Evans, the Palm Beach real estate law guru who repped Mogilevsky. “You can use the Trump name to start your company if you so choose because it’s not trademarked. You can’t trademark the name of a president.”
Trump Tower III is part of three oceanfront high-rises built by developer Gil Dezer in partnership with the president.
