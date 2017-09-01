Serena Williams in labor at West Palm Beach hospital’s luxury suite

Tennis mega-star and 11-time Miami Open winner Serena Williams was reportedly in labor Friday at the “celebrities birthing center” at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.
Williams, 35, checked herself into the hospital Wednesday. Her labor induced Thursday night.
The downtown West Palm Beach’s hospital was under lock and key Friday afternoon as reporters started gathering in the parking lot.
Word was that an entire floor was cleared as a security measure, and patients had to clear security.
A source at the hospital said the tennis star’s fiance, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, arrived early Friday morning.
Palm Beach Gardens resident Williams, who until recently shared a house with sister Venus, has speculated she’s having a girl because she was able to win the Australian Open in January two weeks after she found out she was pregnant.
“I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble,” she told Vogue. “Ride or die: Women are tough that way.”
Still, tough or not, Williams also told Vogue she wanted to minimize the pain.
“The one thing I really want is an epidural, which I know a lot of people are against, but I’ve had surgeries galore and I don’t need to experience any more pain if I can avoid it,” she said.
Williams is taking advantage of the hospital’s highly touted Birthplace Suites, a luxury wing where several other celebrities have given birth in rooms complete with concierge service.
Celine Dion in 2010 and Yvette Jordan, NBA legend Michael Jordan’s wife, in 2014 both gave birth to twins there.
Available at the Suites: decor that includes dark wood finish, gourmet foods and single rooms made to look like posh hotel suites with premium bedding.
