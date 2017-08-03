Jason and Katina Taylor
Miami Dolphins legend Jason Taylor secretly divorced in 2015. Now, he’s being sued

August 03, 2017 1:54 PM

Former Miami Dolphins star Jason Taylor, who’s scheduled to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on Saturday, has managed to keep a major element of his personal life a secret for the past 17 months.

Taylor, 42, obtained a pre-negotiated quickie divorce from Katina Taylor, his wife of 14 years, mother of his three children and sister of former teammate Zach Thomas.

The divorce case sped through the system in less than two weeks without catching the attention of the media, which isn’t unusual in Key West when it comes to celebrity splits.

Katina filed Jan. 25, 2015, and the divorce was deemed final Feb. 10, 2015.

But Katina let the cat out of the bag a few days ago when she filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband in a Broward County Family Court.

What’s her beef?

According to the paperwork, former “Dancing With The Stars” runner-up Taylor was to give his ex-wife a lump sum alimony payment of $8.67 million at the finalization of the divorce.

Katina’s suit alleges that Taylor came up short by $3.4 million, and he’s not responding to her attempts to collect.

How did Jason Taylor reach the NFL's Hall of Fame?

A visual breakdown of how the Dolphin's Jason Taylor earned a spot in the NFL's Hall of Fame.

Eric Garland McClatchy

Seth Levit, who runs Jason and Katina’s charity, was on his way to Canton, Ohio, for the Hall of Fame ceremony and wasn’t able to comment.

Jeffrey Weissman, Katina’s attorney, didn’t respond to a call for comment.

According to the Broward case file, Taylor has yet to hire a lawyer and has not responded to the June 26 complaint to enforce the Key West judgment and find him in contempt of court.

In her complaint, Katina claims Jason is “willfully and deliberately refusing” to pay. She also makes it clear that Jason has way enough cash to come up with the remaining $3.4 million. She lists a securities account stocked with $2 million worth of goodies, Seaside Bank CDs for a total of $600,000, at least $1.5 million in real estate holdings in Weston, $1.5 million worth of cars and boats and a $1.3 million retirement account.

“The ex-wife has made numerous attempts to amicably resolve the matter,” the complaint reads.

The document also shows Jason is currently paying $4,000 in child support and needs to pay for health insurance and private schools for the children.

Last week, Katina’s lawyer for a motion for default for Jason’s lack of response.

In December, Gossip Extra had reported the Taylors pulled a Woody Allen/Mia Farrow, living in opposite sides of a development in West Broward County.

Fins at 50: Jason Taylor on his best moments with the Miami Dolphins

Former Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor speaks with Miami Herald sports columnist Greg Cote about his best moments, his favorite teammates and his experience with Bill Parcells and Dancing With The Stars on the eve of the team's 50th season. Video by Jose A. Iglesias and Jessica Bal / Miami Herald

Jose A. Iglesias and Jessica Bal Miami Herald

