ARod, JLo both have birthdays this week. So where did they party? South Beach

Singer Jennifer Lopez and retired baseball slugger Alex Rodriguez held a combined birthday party Saturday night at Casa Tua in Miami Beach.
The event kicked off the jet-setting lovers’ birthday week: JLo turned 48 on Monday and ARod turns 42 on Thursday.
The lovebirds and more than 100 well-wishers took over the restaurant through the night and well into Sunday morning.
Lopez and Rodriguez were spotted dancing cheek-to-cheek when they weren’t singing wildly to old faves like Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”
JLo wore a tight and sheer mini-dress. ARod sported a stunning blue suit and button-down shirt.
The freshly retired New York Yankees star shared photos of the evening on Instagram, including shots of his and her cakes.
The two works of art, by Miami cake-maker Divine Delicacies Custom Cakes, cost more than $8,000 combined.
JLo’s was a six-tier, vanilla rum and dulce de leche number with more than 10,000 Swarovski crystals spelling Jennifer L. Of course, it was covered in edible 24-carat gold, said Divine Delicacies owner Laura Candeau.
Architecture fan ARod, meanwhile, wanted something styled after Miami Beach’s Art Deco buildings and got a five-tier cake made out of Godiva chocolate flavor.
ARod and JLo have been dating since early this year when they hooked up while on a dinner date. And they have been nearly inseparable since.
She has 9-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to salsero Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez has daughters Ella and Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia.
