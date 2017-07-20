McKeeva Bush
Jose Lambiet

Cayman Islands politician grabbed casino worker’s butt, Seminole cops say

BY JOSE LAMBIET

July 20, 2017 1:01 PM

The Speaker of the House of the Cayman Islands was arrested by Seminole Police Monday night at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

McKeeva Bush, 62, a former prime minister of the British Overseas Territory, allegedly tried to grab the buttocks of a female casino employee, according to Seminole PD Spokesman Gary Bitner.

Bush, a controversial political figure in the Cayman Islands who was arrested in a corruption probe five years ago, was charged with misdemeanor battery and released on $1,000 bond early Tuesday.

“The arrest followed an interview with and sworn statement by the female employee victim and a review of surveillance video,” Bitner said in a statement. “… Mr. Bush allegedly wrapped his arm around the victim’s lower back and forcefully pulled the victim towards his direction. According to the arresting officer, the victim alleged [Bush] grabbed her buttocks while pulling her with his right arm.”

Keith Seltzer, Bush’s lawyer in Fort Lauderdale, did not comment on how he plans to defend his client.

Bush, meanwhile, isn’t a stranger to the wrong side of the bars of a prison cell.

In 2012 in the tropical tax haven, Bush was ensnared in a corruption investigation that eventually cost him his job.

United Democratic Party boss Bush was prime minister when he was accused of using a government credit card in Las Vegas and importing explosive materials.

He was removed from his prime minister office but was found not guilty of all charges in 2014.

