Ex-Carnival Cruise Line CEO, former wife unload mansion after divorce

The fancy former marital home of ex-Carnival Cruise Line CEO Bob Dickinson and socialite Jodi Dickinson has finally been sold after lingering on the market for more than two years, according to real estate records.
The Dickinsons, who were officially un-hitched in January after 28 years of wedded bliss, got $5 million for their breathtaking place at 29 Tahiti Beach Island Road, one of Coconut Grove’s highest profile properties.
When the power couple listed the house as their marriage started falling apart in 2015, they wanted $6.2 million for a crib they bought in 1998 for $3 million.
Because the society darlings’ divorce settlement is not public, it’s unclear if both pocketed the spoils of the sale.
A blind trust managed by Marco Antonio De Souza named 29 Tahiti Beach LLC is the new owner of the bayfront property, which includes a house with six bedrooms, 38-foot ceilings and a three-room wine cellar with enough rack space for 20,000 bottles.
By the way, records show that Bob, who’s known for having raised millions for the area’s homeless, and Jodi, who mostly toils in animal rights non-profits, reopened their divorce file one month after its St. Valentine’s Day final judgment with a filing from Bob asking a judge for relief from the judgment.
Details are scant, but paperwork filed early in the case showed Bob wanted more than 50 percent of their marital assets because, when he married Jodi in 1988, her net worth was “in the negative.” Jodi wanted half of everything, including his wine collection.
The recent motion for relief seems to indicate Bob believes he got a raw deal.
Neither of their lawyers commented.
