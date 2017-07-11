Lamar Odom takes $2.45M mortgage on Pinecrest home he’s selling

Troubled former Miami Heat star Lamar Odom has made it clear he needs millions fast by substantially lowering the price of his Pinecrest mansion a month after it landed on the market.
Now we know how quickly the Kardashian ex needs as much greenbacks as would fit in a large suitcase: Odom, 37, has just taken out a $2.45 million mortgage on the property, according to county records, after deeding it to an LLC he owns.
That company, 9401 SW 63 CT PINECREST FL 33156 LLC, is run by Miami lawyer Saam Zangeneh.
“I’m not going to comment on why Lamar’s doing this,” Zangeneh said. “All I can say is that the house is still for sale, very much so.”
The listing agent for the house didn’t reply to a call or an email requesting comment.
A year after he was officially divorced from reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, the former Heat center is trying to rebuild his life and bounce back from a shocking incident in which he almost died during a drug and booze bender in a Nevada brothel.
Odom, who also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, hasn’t been receiving a basketball salary since a stint in the Spanish league in 2014.
And not only is Odom no longer appearing in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” ex-wife Khloe admitted on the show in June that she faked her efforts to get pregnant from then-husband Odom.
Odom bought the seven-bedroom crib for $3 million after being signed by the Heat in 2003. He was traded to the Lakers a few months later in the deal that brought Shaquille O’Neal to Miami.
The two-time NBA champ signed a first mortgage on the Pinecrest house from Deutsche Bank for $2 million in 2009, records show. That year, he made an estimated $7.5 million playing for the Lakers.
And he listed the property, which includes a basketball court, in April for $5.2 million. The price was lowered to $4.9 million and then $4.5 million in May.
