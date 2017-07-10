He was a World Series hero for the Marlins, and now he’s bankrupt

Livan Hernandez, one of the most popular pitchers in Miami Marlins history, has just filed for bankruptcy, according to court papers.
The two-time MLB All Star, 42, filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in federal court in Fort Lauderdale. While the case is in its infancy and shows no precise numbers, Hernandez declared owing up to $1 million to as many as 50 creditors.
Hernandez’s paperwork shows that his debts are mainly consumer-style IOUs to businesses like credit card companies Capital One, Chase and Bank of America.
He also owes back taxes to the IRS, according to his papers, and a judgment to a local businessman who lent Hernandez $220,000 in 2013 but hasn’t been paid back.
Chapter 13 allows filers to come up with a payment plan in an attempt to make creditors whole.
Hernandez’s attorney did not respond to a requst for comment.
Hernandez, who endeared himself to local baseball fans when he declared in tentative English his undying love for Miami after winning the 1997 World Series, is estimated to have earned more than $53 million in his 15-year career.
The sad thing is that Hernandez said he was worth less than $50,000 on the day he filed for bankruptcy, June 30.
In addition to helping the Marlins of the H. Wayne Huizenga era beat the Cleveland Indians in his rookie year’s World Series, Hernandez played most notably for the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals.
