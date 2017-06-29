Trump Palace condo dweller: Cleaning crew trashed my artworks

A resident at Trump Palace in Sunny Isles Beach has sued condo owners as well as the building’s cleaning company after, he claims, most of the 15 valuable paintings stacked by his front after a delivery were thrown into the garbage.
Art collector and dealer Ronny Lustigman, who lives in the building, claims in the June 5 lawsuit that a valet working for the building named after President Donald Trump delivered 15 pieces by abstract Dominican Republic painter Vincente Fabre worth a total of nearly $80,000.
According to the lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade County circuit court, the paintings were left in a hallway near Lustigman’s front door, where residents from the floor’s three condos store personal items.
Two days after the delivery, Nov. 8, the building’s cleaning crew took the paintings from the storage area and threw them in the building’s giant garbage haul area, the suit alleges.
“No one contacted the plaintiff prior to the removal,” the lawsuit reads.
A driver from a delivery company who happened to see the paintings in the trash took an undetermined number home, according to the lawsuit. The paintings the driver left behind were hauled away in the trash.
With the help of police, Lustigman contacted the driver, who returned one painting.
Lustigman is suing Trump Palace for its failure to safeguard his paintings, while cleaning company America Service Industries is named for failure to use reasonable care.
Lustigman asked what’s so “funny or interesting” about “someone stealing your stuff” and hung up the phone when he was called for comment. His lawyer didn’t return a call for comment.
Trump Palace officials couldn’t be contacted while a receptionist at the cleaning company said officials “know nothing” about the lawsuit.
The Trump-branded beachside tower was built by developers Michael and Gil Dezer under a licensing deal with Trump.
Comments