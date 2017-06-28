Asking price for Birdman’s Pinecrest home trending downward

Like a failed three-pointer, the price of former Miami Heat center Chris “Birdman” Andersen’s house is falling short.
Birdman, who listed his Pinecrest mansion for sale at $4.55 million a little over two months ago, already reduced the price once.
Now, Birdman’s coop at 5826 SW 107th St. will cost you $3.94 million. And there’s probably room to negotiate.
We’ve known for a while that the luxury real estate market is tough, but Birdman’s Realtor says the enforcer happens to be tremendously motivated to let the place go. Even if it does have a lighted, full-sized basketball court.
The 38-year-old tatted-out baller won’t be flying the coop anytime soon, even though he has been bouncing from team to team since he left the Heat in 2016 after one championship.
“He just wants to sell quickly,” said Ashley Michelle-Velez, who has the listing. “He wanted to bring down the price because he’s got other investments he wants to put money into.”
What investments?
“Yes, he is investing into something in Miami, but I can’t discuss that.”
Even at the new price, Andersen stands to make a mint.
He got the five-bedroom place with 10-foot ceilings for a song, $1.89 million, when he was signed by the Heat barely three years ago.
