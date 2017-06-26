Patron’s lawsuit: Strip club bouncers put me in a chokehold

South Florida nudity landmark Pure Platinum has been fighting for survival as of late, and now a patron is suing the mammary Mecca for a beatdown he claims he suffered at the hands of the bouncers.
According to a lawsuit just filed in Broward County circuit court, a local named Darwin Antonio Rodriguez says he was dragged by the neck through the sprawling testosterone-filled watering hole one night in February, and through the exit door.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Rodriguez by Miami attorney Brett Borrow, doesn’t mention the reason why Rodriguez was roughed up. Or what he was looking for in a full-nudity emporium.
And, according to records, he wasn’t arrested by police after his hurried exit from the club, then on U.S. 1 in Oakland Park.
Rodriguez claims “severe injuries” as a result of his being allegedly placed in a chokehold and dragged, including “multiple surgical procedures, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish” and more.
Borrow didn’t return calls for comment, and Pure Platinum has yet to name a lawyer to defend itself.
It’s been a rough year for the nightscape staple that first opened its doors in the early 1980s. A three-decade war with its reluctant host city of Oakland Park recently ended with federal courts allowing the city commission to force the strippers to cover up.
Rather than presenting models wearing skin-tight pasties and thong bikini bottoms, the club decided to remain one of the country’s few full-nudity bars and moved.
Now in a much less desirable location just west of I-95 in Pompano Beach, the ladies are able to work in their birthday suits.
