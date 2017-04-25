Jose Lambiet

April 25, 2017 12:17 PM

Heat’s ‘Birdman’ long gone, so Pinecrest mansion’s for sale

by JOSE LAMBIET

Former Miami Heat center Chris Andersen has listed his Pinecrest home for sale.

And it’s no big surprise, considering that the colorful Birdman has been bouncing from team to team since contributing to two championships in the Magic City with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

The California native been with the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets.

But now, the 38-year-old Andersen is looking for a score off the court: His mansion at 5826 SW 107th Street, a five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 7,629-square-foot pad, hit the market April 7 for $4.55 million, almost $3 million more than what he bought it for in 2013.

It’s already been reduced to $3.94 million, but Andersen is still looking to double his money.

The manse was built in 1995 and has all the things a celeb in the 6-foot-10 range would need: 10-foot ceilings, a master suite that overlooks lighted tennis and basketball courts and an intense security system.

The pictures online show the house totally empty, so it looks like Birdman has already flown away for good.

Andersen bought the place back in 2013 for $1.89 million just weeks after he become one of the last pieces of a championship puzzle. Andersen’s gritty play on defense and occasional offensive bursts often gave the Heat the extra push needed in that year’s championship season.

