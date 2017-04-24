Ivanka clothing maker pulls switcheroo to unload boycotted threads

You can’t even boycott a celebrity product in peace any more.
With a national boycott in place against the purchase of first daughter Ivanka Trump’s threads, Florida-based Stein Mart has been unloading her clothing line under a different label, a fashion industry website revealed today.
The switcheroo reportedly helped stores get rid of inventory as the daughter of President Donald Trump’s private business has become a target in the boycott of Trump family products by liberal groups.
In February, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus drew first blood when they stopped carrying Ivanka products. Other retailers followed suit either online or in stores.
But at Stein Mart, Ivanka Trump products received tags that read Adrienne Vittadini Studio — and even boycott followers unknowingly may have been giving her their money, according to a report in Business of Fashion.
According to the article, G-III, the company that manufactures and distributes Ivanka Trump apparel, admitted to the switcheroo and that it sold rebranded items to the Jacksonville-based, 290-store chain.
“G-III accepts responsibility for resolving this issue, which occurred without the knowledge or consent of the Ivanka Trump organization,” the company said in a statement to the fashion industry website. “G-III has already begun to take corrective actions, including facilitating the immediate removal of any mistakenly labeled merchandise from its customer. The Ivanka Trump brand continues to grow and remains very strong.”
D. Hunt Hawkins, Stein Mart CEO, said the decision to carry the re-labeled items was not political, just a business move.
Although Stein Mart and G-III owned up to their role in the switch, it’s still unclear whether the Adrienne Vittadini brand, which like Ivanka supposedly caters to “confident and spirited” women, was in on it.
Label swapping is not illegal or unusual in the clothing biz, and it’s especially done by highbrow brands sold in discount stores.
