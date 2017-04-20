‘Real Housewives’ feminine hygiene dispute headed to trial

A five-hour mediation session last week in a downtown Miami office wasn’t enough to settle differences between former “Real Housewives, Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville and Miami’s Joanna Krupa.
And now it appears more likely we may be exposed to an embarrassing public trial this summer centering around the uncomfortable issue of whether model Krupa’s nether region is malodorous.
“We ended the mediation at an impasse,” said Ray Rafool, Krupa’s lawyer. “At this point, we are headed to trial.”
Records show Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge Pedro Echarte Jr. has saved a four-week time slot starting Aug. 7 for the slander case, brought in January 2015 by Krupa against Glanville.
Krupa wants Glanville to pay her big money as punishment for spreading rumors both on and off the air of cable’s Bravo about the Polish beauty’s allegedly unwashed lady parts.
Glanville, who was on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” until 2015, says she didn’t do anything wrong even if she was unsuccessful in getting the lawsuit thrown out.
But if nothing else, says Rafool, the lawsuit got Glanville to shut up about former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Krupa.
“I agree that we shouldn’t even be here [headed to trial],” Rafool said. “But if Joanna didn’t file, I am convinced Brandi would have continued with these attacks and would never have stopped.”
