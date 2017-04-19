Trey Songz wants to unload Brickell condo, cuts asking price

R&B star Trey Songz is giving that Miami real estate thing another try.
The Grammy winning singer of “Bottoms Up” just listed his Brickell Key condo in downtown Miami for sale again at a discounted price.
Wasn’t so long ago, real estate records show, that Songz, 32 — whose real name is a much less glamorous Tremaine Neverson — had his crib on the 24th floor of the Courts at Brickell Key high-rise on the market for $1 million.
The price has shown a steady decrease since he first listed it in February, and now the music star’s weekend condo could be yours for a mere $750,000.
Don’t think that even at the new asking price, Songz isn’t going to make good coin. He got the two-bedroom unit with 1,600 square feet of space in July 2010 for $437,000, property records show.
While the listing is devoid of photos, Songz’s condo comes with an oversized balcony with top-flight views of the city and the port, and a mounted shower radio. Of course.
The heated floor in the bathroom is a nice touch.
Songz’s listing comes just days after he settled a lawsuit against him by the Brickell Key homeowners association, according to court records.
Songz is accused of ceasing to pay his monthly fees in October. Brickell Key Master Association tried to foreclose on the condo for a grand total of $1,722 in unpaid bills.
