Jose Lambiet

April 14, 2017 1:12 PM

Howard Stern’s hobby? Home remodeling, apparently

BY JOSE LAMBIET

Contractors in Palm Beach must love shock jock Howard Stern.

Since he bought his beachfront mansion for $52 million in 2013, Stern has called on contractors for major work five times, spending an estimated $13 million.

At one point, he had most of the interior of the 20,000-square-foot crib, including a grand staircase, shifted around around to accommodate a new 1,000-square-foot closet for wife Beth.

And Stern, 63, is not done.

The town’s building department just approved yet another permit requested by Stern for the 12-bedroom behemoth, according to records.

This time, however, it’s all going to benefit his employees.

And it’s cheap. The permit is for work estimated to cost $10,000.

The Sirius star is building a new kitchenette for the half-dozen people who often work on the property. He’s using some porcelain tiles and mahogany frame and a set of cheap appliances, according to the blue prints.

Stern’s new place is just south of fellow radio titan Rush Limbaugh’s $40 million compound, and two doors north of the property Russian fertilizer king Dmitry Rybolovlev bought from Donald Trump for $95 million in 2008.

Comments

