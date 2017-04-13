Pretty Penny: Ex-Heat guard Hardaway puts Pinecrest manse on market

Anfernee Hardaway, who played Robin to Shaquille O'Neal’s Batman during the magic years of the Orlando Magic before ending his career with the Miami Heat in 2008, has put his Pinecrest mansion on thhe market.
The 6-foot-7 former guard known as Penny wants $3.8 million, according to MLS listings.
That’s barely more than the $3.7 million he paid for it in 2009 when he settled down in South Florida.
The 8,639-square-foot Mediterranean crib, 5940 SW 108th St., definitely has appeal for anyone who wants to stay in shape.
For one thing, it has a regulation-sized basketball court and a gym.
Plus six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gourmet chef's kitchen and coffered ceilings.
Troubled ex-Heat star Lamar Odom’s place is just a few blocks away.
Why would Penny get rid of it? From what listing agents Hazel and Evan Goldman say, Hardaway’s life is shifting back to his hometown of Memphis, where he recently took over head coaching chores at a high school.
Four-time All Star Hardaway was slated for superstardom when he first entered the league as an unusually tall shooting guard in 1993.
Paired up with O’Neal, he took the Magic deep into the playoffs, including one losing NBA Finals.
Penny’s career stalled after a number of injuries and Shaq’s departure for Los Angeles, and he became somewhat of a journeyman.
Hardaway, who’s now 45, was finally inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame earlier this year.
