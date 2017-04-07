FAU coach Lane Kiffin, Boca Raton realtor spotted together

New Florida Atlantic University head football coach Lane Kiffin, whose rumored appreciation for co-eds has marred his reputation, is settling down just fine on and off the field in Boca Raton.
The freshly-divorced Kiffin, 41, has been busy trying to return the Owls into the land of football credibility with spring practices and scrimmages.
And after hours, he’s been wasting no time sampling Boca Raton’s stable of eligible bachelorettes.
A source says Kiffin has been spotted several times with realtor Jennifer Dardano, a shapely brunette who just got divorced from high-profile local plastic surgeon Anthony Dardano.
“Coach came in Monday night to watch the college basketball finals,” said a staffer at Wishing Well Irish Pub in Mizner Park who asked not to be identified. “He arrived with Jennifer, who also comes here often, and they obviously had a connection. They’re definitely into one another.”
Earlier this week, a member of the Boca Raton Beach Club said Dardano and Kiffin have become fixtures on the club’s exclusive piece of the beach.
FAU has put up Kiffin at the swanky nearby Boca Raton Resort & Club while he looks for a house.
When reached at her office, Dardano played coy after admitting she and the coach were introduced by mutual friends.
“Lane’s a great guy,” Dardano said. “But we’re just friends.”
They do, meanwhile, have plenty in common.
Both are just divorced and 41.
Dardano went to University of Southern California, where Kiffin coached until he was fired in an airport in the middle of the night on an airport tarmac in 2013.
And they both need what the other provides: a higher business profile for Dardano, who sells multi-million-dollar houses; and a semblance of stability for the coach.
After incidents like an infamous mystery-shrouded car crash in Tennessee in 2009, Kiffin drags behind him a reputation as a party animal and womanizer. A story about several appearances by Kiffin with the same lady might actually make news in college football circles.
We emailed Kiffin a request for comment but haven’t heard back.
