How to unravel the lawsuits against Miami Beach’s Mansion?

The legacy of the legendary Miami Beach club Mansion and its short-lived reincarnation as Icon goes well beyond the blurry memories of bright lights, international DJs and VIP rooms.
There are lawsuits, too, all attempts at collecting the salaries of former employees and remnants of vendor contracts that will necessitate the unraveling of a complicated network of former and current owners.
Star Island Entertainment, the company that bought Mansion at 1235 Washington Ave. then replaced it with Icon when Mansion declined, has been sued at least four times in two separate court systems over the past year.
And it settled one lawsuit with a Mansion patron who claimed he was beaten up at the famous nightscape destination.
“We don’t know what’s going on just yet,” said Eric Zwiebel, the lawyer hired by ECN Financial for one active lawsuit.
ECN financed Mansion’s multi-million dollar lighting equipment and claims it was stiffed by Star Island.
In 2013, according to court papers, Mansion’s then-owner Eric Milon signed a lease for the fancy lighting equipment. After a down payment of $89,000, according to the papers, the deal called for another $60,000 a year until May 2017.
Seems that the checks stopped coming in September, and ECN sued, according to the lawsuit.
To make things even more complicated, Mansion became Icon in late 2015, and by August 2016, Icon was DOA. It’s now Copa Room Miami.
Ownership? Good luck trying to figure that out, says attorney Zwiebel.
“We could have to right to seize all the lighting equipment, but we have no idea where the equipment is,” Zwiebel said. “For all we know, could be in the same space, which has since become yet another nightclub.”
And then, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in February by former waitress Erica Murin and promoter Pierre Page. They claim they, plus an undetermined number of former employees of Icon, stopped getting paid in the last weeks of the nightclub. Combined, the employees could be owed hundreds of thousands.
Lawyer Alan Levine, Star Island Entertainment’s former registered agent, didn’t respond to an email and a call for comment.
“Not me,” said Roman K. Jones, another former owner of Mansion and Icon who is named in the class action lawsuit. “I sold that place a couple years ago. No idea what’s going on.”
Remember the fancy banners flying over the beaches for weeks in season to announce “ladies drink free” at Icon?
Well, the flying service is also after Star Island Entertainment for $6,500 in unpaid invoices.
