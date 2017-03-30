$14,900 a month in rent? Yep, that’s Fisher Island

Liked how Caroline Wozniacki played in the Miami Open?
It’ll cost you a bundle, but you could get closer to greatness than anyone who’s not dating the blond bombshell.
For $14,900 a month, renters now can snap up Wozniacki’s luxury condo in the Bayside Village section of Fisher Island.
With 1,847 square feet under AC, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, what amounts to a year’s worth of mortgage payments for the average folks feels like it’s a lot to pay, though.
The amenities, according to MLS listings, include fresh renovations like hurricane windows and high-end finishes as well as a view on the marina.
Wozniacki bought the crib at 2543 Fisher Island Dr. for $1.7 million in 2014.
At the time, she was engaged to marry golf prodigy Rory McIlroy, who lives an hour north in Palm Beach Gardens.
But after a nasty split that occurred after the couple sent out wedding invitations, Wozniacki quit spending time in South Florida.
A Realtor who asked to remain nameless said the condo has been practically empty for two years.
“It’s like moving into a just-built place,” he said. “Plus, it’s one of only two similar rentals on the island right now.”
