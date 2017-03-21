Tiger Woods’ ex-wife popped for speeding in Palm Beach County

Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods’ long suffering ex-wife, was pulled out of her natural state of reclusion when she was popped for speeding in the Palm Beach County city of Riviera Beach.
Records show the 37-year-old Nordegren and mama to the golfer’s two children is not a habitual offender. But it’s the second time she has been picked up for speeding in the county since she moved to a $20 million house in 2012, in the wake of the sex scandal that precipitated her divorce.
The latest ticket shows Nordegren, in her white Escalade, was clocked on police radar doing 57 mph in a 35 mph zone on US 1 at 9:40 in the morning. She was hit with a $281 fine.
The ticket it comes at a time when Nordegren’s private life is being aired out again. Woods has just come out with a big interview about how his children have replaced golf as a priority in his life, and how much better he communicates with the notoriously secretive Nordegren since their divorce.
Then the tabs went wild on a story about how rocker Gavin Rossdale, a coach on The Voice who allegedly cheated on fellow singer Gwen Stefani when they were married, went on a date with Nordegren last year and is still texting her.
When it comes to traffic tickets, meanwhile, Nordegren knows the drill.
She was caught driving 9 mph over the speed limit in North Palm Beach in 2012 and elected to attend driving school.
